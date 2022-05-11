Brands are preparing for the next digital revolution – El Financiero

From the moment that Facebook announced its new name, alluding to the “metaverse”, the eyes of the world turned to the new concept. The great new tech gurus wield this massive influence, whereby they can create realities just by expressing them.

In the virtual world of 3D all questions are valid. If trading with invented currencies allows you to buy digital land at extraordinary prices, the need to distinguish intangible products and services is as feasible as marrying Megan Fox in a metaverse. If I intend to dress my avatar -or one of them- with prestigious brands, or wanting to drive a luxury convertible won’t be a dream thing, and if we want that status we’ll still have to pay for it.

Recently, the world learned of the granting of the first trademark registrations by the United States Office for digital representations of clothing. Almost all luxury brands are taking legal action to protect digital versions of their products and services, from jewelry and cars to private jet flights. In the construction of the interface with the physical world, the brands explore the needs of a changing and even more aspirational environment: the avatar as the most complete expression of the alter ego.

Thus, with the same speed with which new technologies break into our lives, new terms are coined to explain them. This is the case of “phigital”, as the consumer experience that merges, or at least combines the physical with the digital, from the delivery to the customer’s home of what they purchased online to the possibility of making a reproduction of the world physical in virtual “headquarters”. What extension will the metaverses have, how will they be combined with each other and what level of autonomy will they be able to acquire with respect to their own users, are questions that only the imagination of their promoters will be able to dispel.

It seems that technologies that have recently emerged are finally converging in the new world of the metaverse: extended reality, augmented reality, virtual reality, immersive experiences, learning machine3D printing, NFTs, the mapping, blockchain, and many others that will give way to what is announced as a change of era. That, without forgetting unmanned cars and drones, which aim to revolutionize commercial logistics in a dramatic way.

For now, in terms of trademarks, it is enough to wonder if, at some point, the valid registration for the jurisdiction of the metaverse will not be that of the traditional trademark office, but that of the virtual office that will operate in that area; and whether the data chain will enable high levels of effectiveness in rooting out counterfeiting, smuggling, phishing and piracy. Otherwise, the chaotic bubble of speculation and trademark theft that was created with domain names in the early days of the web will pale before the new jungle.