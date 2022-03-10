‘Brangelina’ divorce is on track to become the longest and most expensive in Hollywood history

03/09/2022 – 3:06 PM



Although they announced their separation in 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce is on track to become the longest in Hollywood history. Today, five years later, the ex-partner continues in legal battles for the custody of her children and for the properties they have in common.

In addition to one of the longest in history, the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is about to become one of the most expensive in Hollywood history after both actors have spent more than a million dollars in fees for their attorneys.

The couple, known as ‘Brangeline’ was for years one of the most admired in Hollywood and although they are already legally divorced, they have not yet resolved what concerns their children, especially with the twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 years old, so the custody battle could last another six years until they reach the age of majority.

Jolie recently sold a painting by Winston Churchill that Brad gave her at an auction in London for 11.5 million to finance the long-term battle ahead with the actor.

Angelina Jolie decided to separate from Brad Pitt due to “irreconcilable differences” according to the actress herself and it seems that these differences will continue for much longer.

Attorney Kelly Chang Rickert explained: “I think this could become one of the most expensive divorce cases in Hollywood history in terms of legal fees. Both parties are employing highly reputable attorneys and Angelina has already been through several.” , assured in an interview for the British newspaper Daily Mail.

The lawyer also revealed that the actors have hired a private judge, who charges between 900 and 1,000 dollars per hour, that is, about 10,000 dollars a day. Brad is trying to get 50% custody of their five minor children and Jolie wants to retain full physical custody.

The last chapter of this battle was fought on March 22 when it was learned that Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of alleged abuse. On March 12, Jolie, 45, filed court documents indicating that she and her children were willing to offer testimony and evidence of her accusations against Pitt, 57. The court documents, in this case, are private but were leaked to the celebrity portal The Blast.

A spokesman for the actor has declared to several US media that Pitt is “heartbroken” that Jolie has taken that path: “He has taken responsibility for his actions and his past problems: he has stopped drinking. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and, like all couples, they had fights, but they also had a lot of good times together.”

Pitt was never arrested or charged with any crime during his marriage to Jolie, nor were there any police reports of allegations of spousal abuse. There was a widely publicized incident aboard a private plane in which he was traveling with his family, but he was never charged. There have been two versions of this event. The first one refers to the fact that Maddox, who was 15 years old at the time, intervened between his parents in defense of his mother when they began to argue as the plane took off. This would have infuriated Pitt, who lashed out at his son. At that moment, Jolie tried to block the onslaught, apparently to no avail. The second version, on the other hand, says that the artist’s fit of rage occurred as a result of Maddox’s behavior in the aircraft and that he hit him but without intention. None of those affected has denied this event despite the passing of the years.

Maddox has already declared a few days ago before the judge to give his version of the events. He has not transcended his testimony but everything indicates that he has been in favor of the actress’s thesis. The young man is very close to Jolie whom he has defined on more than one occasion as “an excellent mother”.