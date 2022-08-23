Bratz Boyz: this menswear trend inspired by the 2000s is causing a stir on social networks

Much more stylish and sulphurous than Barbie, Bratz dolls were all the rage in the early 2000s. But did you know that they had male counterparts, the Bratz Boyzwho competed with Ken with their trendy looks and their beautiful faces?

Fallen into oblivion and relegated to the rank of memory of a bygone era, the famous dolls have for some time experienced a resurgence of interest encouraged by the emergence of the Y2k movement, which brings the trends of the 2000s up to date. Now everyone remembers the Bratz and their cutting-edge style, even using it as a source of fashion inspiration.

If the Bratz look has already regained a place in the women’s wardrobe for a few seasons, now it begins a timid incursion into that of these gentlemen, who are more and more numerous to reclaim the “Bratz Boys” aesthetic.

The Bratz Boyz aesthetic is taking over TikTok

The proof on TikTok, where the hashtag #bratzboys records several million views and as many videos in which boys have fun recreating the looks of dolls, or even listing the pieces they could have worn, or the haircuts they would adopt in order to cut themselves Bratz Boy look.

A style that perfectly echoes current male trends, based on parachute pants, XXL baggy pants, oversized overshirts, crop tops and tight tank tops, or sports sunglasses. A wardrobe that mainly consists of vintage pieces found in second-hand clothes from right to left, while we find among their favorite brands Diesel, Von Dutch, Balenciaga, or Margiela, as well as sportswear brands such as Nike, Carhartt or Supreme….

A happy mix of influences borrowed from various street, rock and even sometimes punk universes, which we could have seen at the time on Justin Timberlake or any member of a popular boy band and which are remaking today the fashion of the new generation, proof that this is only an eternal restart…

@shakeel.murtaza Recreating Bratz outfits 💸 ib: @colensotom #fyp #outfits #bratz ♬ The ryujin hip trend – Alon el mejor ryujinista ✞︎✰

@gaspardgrlhimbo realness is what i aspire to be 💅🏼📟♬ original sound – summer❤️‍🩹