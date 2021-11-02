Brava Toyota, GR86 RC 2022: simple sports car with 16 ” steel rims – News

Yes, something reminiscent of the past in vogue until the eighties and nineties can be seen and is thanks to Toyota: certainly not the first full-electric but the basic version of the new GR86 from 2022. A car with the cylinders extended, in front and the drive behind, which at least in Japan travels on 16-inch steel wheels.

However, it is a protagonist car in workshops for modifications and parts replacement activities with aftermarket or processed materials, the Japanese sportswoman. We might as well prepare a range access version that does not include expensive parts that may then be replaced soon, to be left to the top-of-the-range models and those who fall in love with them, to keep them as they leave the factory.

Meanwhile, the RC version of the GR86, always with the 2.4 and six-speed manual gearbox, It is fitted with steel rims, which clash a little with the modern technology of the included Bi-LED headlights.

There are no eye-catching tailpipes as standard and not even one of the top audio systems, indeed, just the predisposition of 2 speakers, but the air conditioning yes.

Toyota’s price list in Japan sees the new GR86 RC at a price equivalent to about 21,200 euros. Wanting to see it from another side, the wheels for mounting winter tires (205 / 55R16) are included in the price of the new GR86 RC. On the Italian side, on the other hand, at least already in range access, the target sees 17 inches in alloy. They are those of the SZ versions, while the top of the range GR86 RZ uses 18.