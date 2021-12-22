Bravely Default 2 and Shin Megami Tensei 5 are among the longest games of 2021, for HowLongToBeat – Nerd4.life

The year-end statistics of HowLongToBeat, a well-known portal specializing in the collection of information on the duration of video games, which today offers us the ranking of the longest games of 2021.

Specifically, the metric taken into consideration is that of “All Styles“that is the average time taken by players to complete a game, based on a bit of all styles, both those who limit themselves to getting to the end credits enjoying mainly the main contents, and those who dedicate themselves to all the secondary contents. Here’s HowLongToBeat’s Top 10 Longest Games of 2021:

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – 123 hours Bravely Default 2 – 63 hours Shin Megami Tensei 5 – 62 hours Tales of Arise – 59 hours Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – 53 hours NEO: The World Ends with You – 48 hours Lost Judgment – 44 hours Monster Hunter Rise – 43 hours Nier Replicant – 41 hours The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 36 hours

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, a promotional image

As you can see, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is in first place with 123 hours, almost double what it takes on average for players to complete Bravely Default 2, which takes second place with 68 hours. Shin Megami Tensei 5 closes the podium with 62 hours. In general, in the ranking we find mostly RPGs and in particular those of an oriental mold.

We would like to clarify that this is a ranking based on the completion times of the games and their contents, not their potential longevity, which ultimately varies according to tastes and genres. For example, we wouldn’t be surprised if some of you far exceeded the 100-hour milestone on Monster Hunter Rise, given the importance of Capcom’s hunting game endgame.

