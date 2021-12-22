Bravely Default 2 has sold more than a million copies – Nerd4.life

The Japanese RPG Bravely Default 2 has sold it more than one million copies, between the Nintendo Switch and PC versions, released more recently on Steam. This is a good result for a title dedicated to a niche of players, enough to convince Square Enix to dedicate a post to him on the official website of the game.

In the past it had emerged that the Nintendo Switch alone it had managed to sell 950,000 copies, so one million was surpassed with the launch on Steam. To celebrate, Square Enix has launched a contest, unfortunately for Japanese users only, with which you can win a birthday card or a print by the artist Naoki Ikushima, in which you can see the four protagonists of the game above number 1,000 .000 and the words “Thanks!”.

Japanese RPGs are having a good time, despite some considering them a genre of the past. In reality, between bigger titles such as Tales of Arise by Bandai Namco or Shin Megami Tensei 5 by Atlus, and other smaller but still excellently made, such as Bravely Default II, in recent years fans have really had a lot to play. They just don’t make millions and millions of copies like most commercial genres.