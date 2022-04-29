Braves activate Ronald Acuna Jr.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list Thursday, more than a week before the team’s deadline for his return from knee surgery.

Acuña will hit leadoff and play right field against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.

The Braves, defending World Series champions, have struggled early in the season and are still looking to win their first series after splitting the first two games of their three-game series with the Cubs.

The Braves will look to Acuña Jr. to give their lineup a boost after showing in his rehab stint with Triple-A Gwinnett that he has recovered from the surgery that ended his 2021 season.

Acuña Jr. went 2-for-5 for Gwinnett on Wednesday night and hit .368 with three stolen bases in six games.

Despite Acuña Jr.’s strong showing in his rehab assignment, the Braves seemed adamant about their plan to remain cautious ahead of his projected May 6 return.

However, there were some signs that Acuña Jr. was influencing that plan. On Wednesday, manager Brian Snitker said the team would wait until after Acuna Jr.’s scheduled nine innings with Gwinnett on Thursday night before deciding their next game.

The Braves’ decision to activate Acuña Jr. could have been prompted by the loss of Eddie Rosario between eight and 12 weeks. Rosario, the MVP of last season’s NL Championship Series, underwent a laser procedure Wednesday to correct blurred vision and swelling in his right eye.

The Braves designated outfielder Alex Dickerson for assignment to clear a spot for Acuña Jr. on the active roster.