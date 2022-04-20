Braves send Ronald Acuña Jr. to rehab in Triple-A

SAN DIEGO — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday as he nears a comeback from a torn right ACL that ended his 2021 season.

Atlanta’s media relations team said before the Braves’ game Sunday night against the San Diego Padres that Acuna would join Gwinnett in Jacksonville for a series beginning Tuesday.

“I’m sure he’s excited to play real games under the lights,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s getting to where we can get him back. That will be a boost for this club.”

Acuña, 24, is a two-time All-Star and was playing as an MVP contender last season before injuring his right knee on the outfield at Marlins Park on July 10. He was hitting .283 with 24 home runs and a .990 OPS in 82 games at the time of the injury, and he sat out Atlanta’s World Series title race.

Acuna opened this season on the 10-day disabled list and has been training at the club’s spring training facility in North Port, Florida.

The Braves (5-6), the defending World Series champions, saw a two-game winning streak end with a 2-1 loss in the series finale to the Padres.

