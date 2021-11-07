“Bravo, it’s not easy to referee in Naples”

Draw of Hellas, which stops Napoli at Maradona and continues the positive moment. This is the comment of the technician at the press conference Igor Tudor. “The points scored are many and I think our points are all deserved and this must give us a great boost and confidence in our daily work which must then be expressed on Sunday.

On the two expulsions in the final “I haven’t seen on the video yet, I can’t judge them. They seemed exaggerated, but I can’t say for sure. When you get 1-1, everything is fine, if there was another result I would get angry. After the 1-1 it’s fine. like this”.

What growth margins does Verona have? “A coach must never be satisfied. If today you concede five shots, the next you want to concede two. We made good performances, points that we deserved but we already have to look to the future. This is an important match to understand what mine are made of. players. and I’m happy with the answer. We look to the future with optimism. “

Spalletti says the referee didn’t convince him … “Everyone can think how they want. When you play against us I have to say that it is not easy to referee, you have to understand when it is a foul and when it is a pressure. I had a good feeling for the referee, it was not easy here with whistles and pressure. . It’s not easy to referee here “.