“Bravo!” Jorge Perugorría says to Ana de Armas for her role in “Blonde”

Cuban actor Jorge Perugorría, one of the most successful of his generation, praised Cuban actress Ana de Armas on Instagram for her performance in the Hollywood biographical film “Blonde,” which recreates the life of Marilyn Monroe.

In a post by Ana on Instagram, where she thanked everyone “for seeing Blonde and all the beautiful messages”, the protagonist of “Strawberry and Chocolate” left a “bravo” and several applause emoticons.

Perugorría and De Armas met in 2006, in Cuba, during the filming of the film “Una rosa de Francia”, the Cuban’s first feature film, at a time when he was already a consecrated seventh art on the island. Ana was barely 16 years old, however, the Spanish press distinguished her for her performance, recognizing that “the camera adores her fascinating face” of her.

But Andy García has not been the only artist on the island who has surrendered to the performance of the young Havanan in “Blonde” and she has been aware of the comments that her leading role has provoked.

Recently, before the words of praise from her colleagues Alexis and Claudia Valdés on Instagram, the Cuban “Marilyn” wrote to them publicly: “Thanks to you and Alexis for the messages and support.”

Another who has joined the celebration is the veteran Susana Pérez. “It doesn’t matter if they criticize her, as a Cuban and as an actress I feel very proud of where she has come to and the response she gave is perfect. Well done Ana de Armas. You have worked well and you deserve it, ”she wrote on Twitter.

For her part, the actress Amarilys Núñez, who coincided with Ana in the 2007 film “The Lost Eden”, pointed out: “You deserve the ovation, the success and everything that is to come… We love you for your talent and for everything you have achieved with dedication, discipline and hard work. You are our greatest pride. Very happy for you, dear Ana de Armas.”

This week the Cuban was grateful that “Blonde” had reached number one in downloads on Netflix, according to Variety magazine. The star of the film, Ana de Armas, 34, thanked her fans for all the love they gave before and after the premiere, which took place on September 28.