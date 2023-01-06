Bravos de Juárez, the team that has more and more feline blood Halftime

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. / 05.01.2023 17:12:51





In the middle of 2022, Juarez Braves had to pay a million-dollar fine for being at the bottom of the percentage table with Ricardo Ferretti and in the Closing 2023now under the command of Hernan Cristantehave the mission of avoiding the sanctions that apply to the last three places of the quotient.

and in the opening 2022Christian achieved 19 points and reached repechage; the sum of units collaborated so that his team got out of that dangerous zone of ‘relegation’, although it did not get away completely and could fall to the bottom at any time; For now, the new tournament will start on top of Mazatlan, Tijuana and Gallos Blancosthis being the last one in the table.

What is the calendar of Bravos de Juárez in the Clausura 2023?

We present you the calendar of the Regular Phase of the Closing Tournament 2023 for Bravos de Juárez.

In order to achieve the objective, the border team have been reinforcing themselves in this football year and it is noteworthy that they have feline blood, since they have six players who served in Tigres And as if that were not enough, since 2021 they have as director Miguel Angel Garzathe former president of the auriazules, being with him inge rodriguezthe most successful leaders in the history of the UANL group.

Carlos Salcedo, Alfredo Talavera, Alberto Acosta, Jesus Duenas, Jose Garcia and now it is added Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez; In addition, those from Chihuahua have a Uruguayan as reinforcement, the extreme right, manuel castroformer player of Estudiantes de La Plata.

For now, they have had a variety of friendly matches; first with Chihuahua FChaving a match divided in two, winning 2-0 with starters and 1-0 with substitutes, continued Xolos as a rival and tied 2-2, fell 2-0 with White Roostersdefeated 1-0 celayaalthough later by that same marker he lost with Lion.

It didn’t work with Tuca, but they didn’t have these players

Ricardo Ferretti he left Juárez, resigning when he saw that he did not have enough human material to raise the team; Another story would have been if they had informed him in time that he would have quality reinforcements, as was the arrival of Carlos Salcedo and Alfredo Talavera.

Tuca could not avoid the fine for being below the percentage and now it is Hernan Cristante the one who fights to evade those sanctions, and for now in the Opening 2022 He took a few small steps, because he even reached the Repechage.

A young story in Liga MX

Juarez Braves is a recently created club, it was founded in 2015 and soon came to First division in 2019, although it was given through the Substitution of the Certificate of Affiliation of the BUAP Wolves Club in June of that year, maintaining the same ratio, which is why it continues to be involved in percentage problems.