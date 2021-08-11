Brawl between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj: video

The two most famous rappers in the world – Nicki Minay and Cardi B – they touched the brawl during theHarper’ Bazaar Icons party, an event that was held yesterday, September 7 at the Plaza Hotel as part of the New York Fashion Week.

According to reconstructions of the American site TMZ, Cardi B would go to Nicki Minaj’s table for “Having the lies he’s putting around explaining to him.”

The singer’s bodyguards, however, would have prevented her from approaching, driving her away in a bad way even with an elbow, which would have caused them the bump which you can see by clicking here.

SEE ALSO: FROM STRIPPER TO FIRST IN THE STANDINGS, WHO IS CARDI B

The situation would soon escalate, with Cardi B going to have launched a shoe in the direction of Nicki Minaj, missing the mark.

What happened next you can see – although not perfectly – in the following two videos shot with the smartphone.

To make Cardi B go on a rampage, it would have been a “Like” put by Nicki Minaj to a comment that questioned her abilities as a mother.

This summer the singer of I Like It gave birth to her first daughter, Kulture, had by migos rapper, Offset.

This lor been posted by Cardi B after the incident.

“I let too much mer*a run! I let me insult me subtly, tell lies about myself, try to boycott my bags, cause me eating disorders! You threatened other artists in the industry, saying that if they worked with me, you would stop supporting them!

I let you spit so much mer*a on me! I came to talk to you in person once, twice, and each time you minimized! But if you decide to put my daughter in the middle, to put “Likes” to comments about my abilities as a mother, to make comments about my ability to take care of her, then I send everything to hell!

I worked hard, I got too far to allow someone to affect my success!!! These bitches are hard when they rap, but in real life they are sissies! All this is just entertainment!!”

For its part, it seems that Nicki Minaj has not broken down even a second throughout the scene of Cardi B.

Once the party was over, Nicki posted this video, as if to imply that she, from all this story, she comes out unharmed.

View this post on Instagram #NYFW A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on: Sep 7, 2018 at 8:33 am PDT

For the full video of the brawl you can watch this article by TMZ

(Video: Instagram/twitter)