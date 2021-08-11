News

Brawl between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj: video

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The two most famous rappers in the world – Nicki Minay and Cardi B – they touched the brawl during theHarper’ Bazaar Icons party, an event that was held yesterday, September 7 at the Plaza Hotel as part of the New York Fashion Week.

According to reconstructions of the American site TMZ, Cardi B would go to Nicki Minaj’s table for “Having the lies he’s putting around explaining to him.”

The singer’s bodyguards, however, would have prevented her from approaching, driving her away in a bad way even with an elbow, which would have caused them the bump which you can see by clicking here.

SEE ALSO: FROM STRIPPER TO FIRST IN THE STANDINGS, WHO IS CARDI B

The situation would soon escalate, with Cardi B going to have launched a shoe in the direction of Nicki Minaj, missing the mark.

What happened next you can see – although not perfectly – in the following two videos shot with the smartphone.

To make Cardi B go on a rampage, it would have been a “Like” put by Nicki Minaj to a comment that questioned her abilities as a mother.

This summer the singer of I Like It gave birth to her first daughter, Kulture, had by migos rapper, Offset.

This lor been posted by Cardi B after the incident.

“I let too much mer*a run! I let me insult me subtly, tell lies about myself, try to boycott my bags, cause me eating disorders! You threatened other artists in the industry, saying that if they worked with me, you would stop supporting them!

I let you spit so much mer*a on me! I came to talk to you in person once, twice, and each time you minimized! But if you decide to put my daughter in the middle, to put “Likes” to comments about my abilities as a mother, to make comments about my ability to take care of her, then I send everything to hell!

I worked hard, I got too far to allow someone to affect my success!!! These bitches are hard when they rap, but in real life they are sissies! All this is just entertainment!!”

For its part, it seems that Nicki Minaj has not broken down even a second throughout the scene of Cardi B.

Once the party was over, Nicki posted this video, as if to imply that she, from all this story, she comes out unharmed.

View this post on Instagram

#NYFW

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on:

For the full video of the brawl you can watch this article by TMZ

(Video: Instagram/twitter)


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

459
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
440
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
422
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
370
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
340
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
328
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
325
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
316
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
312
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
295
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top