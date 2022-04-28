Sports

Brawl with the Mets tarnishes the Cardinals’ victory

Saint Louis. Yoan Lopez he made a pitch that just missed the face of Nolan Arenadowho was later expelled due to an altercation in which the benches were emptied, during the meeting that the The St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 10-5 on Wednesday..

The Mets’ frustration, constantly hit by pitches so far this season, boiled over in the game.

Arenado reached base four times and drove in three runs for St. Louis before the eighth-inning brawl.

New York batter JD Davis left in the top of the eighth when he was hit in the left foot by a pitch from Genesis Cabrera. It was the 19th hit by a Mets player this season, the most in Major League Baseball (MLB).

On Wednesday alone, St. Louis pitchers hit three New York batters.

Lopez sent a 94 mph fastball very close to Arenado’s face, who began to call him out and challenged him: “Do it again!”

Benches and bullpens emptied, there were shoving and yanking exchanges near home plate.

Cardinals first-class coach Stubby Clapp tackled Mets star Pete Alonso near the heart of the altercation. Adam Wainwright, veteran Cardinals pitcher, then walked over to Alonso to ask if he was okay.

Clapp and Arenado were ejected. The Cuban López remained in the game instead.

Jake Woodford (1-0) got the win. The defeated was the Venezuelan Carlos Carrasco.

For the Mets, Dominican Starling Marte 4-0 with a run scored. Puerto Ricans Francisco Lindor 4-1 with an RBI, Tomás Nido 3-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar 4-2 with a run scored. Cuban Luis Guillorme 4-2 with a run scored.

For the Cardinals, the Dominican Albert Pujols 1-0. Puerto Rican Yadier Molina 4-1 with a run scored. Panamanian Edmundo Sosa 3-1 with a run scored.

