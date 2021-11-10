Brawn: “Verstappen prepared like Schumacher” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

From third to first, in the turn of a curve. Indeed, less. Of course, Valtteri Bottas opened a highway and even left the ideal trajectory to Max Verstappen, but the Dutchman pulled off a notable, surgical and at the limit. To the point of taking the compliments of fans and Red Bull councilor Helmut Marko, with the Austrian – perhaps exaggerating – who spoke of unprecedented braking.

Such a thing, however, comes not only with instinct and talent, but also with the head. You need to be psychologically ready for all scenarios and then take advantage of the qualities of a pure driver on Sunday. And that’s what Verstappen does, not just in Mexico. To say it is Ross Brawn, which in this regard has made a comparison that the Dutch will like very much. Indeed, it is one of the most flattering there is.

“Max didn’t do anything wrong, his performance was an impressive one. He was in control in the first corner, managed the restart from the Safety Car perfectly and then didn’t allow anyone to get close.“, These are the words of the Brit in his editorial on the Formula 1 website.”Christian Horner said Max spent a lot of time evaluating potential starting strategies. It reminds me of the way Michael Schumacher prepared for races: he spent a lot of time walking on the track Thursday. He watched the curves and checked the escape routes if things went wrong, so he knew which move would be the best, the boldest and at the same time the safest. Max analyzed the first corner in Mexico very well and had the confidence to make his move“.