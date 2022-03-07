Brayan Moya is suspended by FIFA and Olimpia will not be able to use him!

And they added: “ We hope that this impasse that Brayan Moya is going through can be resolved as soon as possible and so it can continue his participation with our club in the 2021-2022 Closing Tournament and with the Honduran National Team in its official matches”, was the Olimpia statement.

“ This day Fenafuth was notified by FIFA that the player Brayan Moya, as of this day, will not be able to participate in official matches until he complies with the payment corresponding to a dispute he has with his former club Zulia from Venezuela. ”, notified the albo team in a statement.

The striker for the whites will not be able to continue playing in the National League until further notice due to a legal problem with one of his former teams, the Zulia from Venezuela.

The Venezuelan club claims that, “in accordance with the provisions of art. 17.1 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of FIFA Players, in the event of early termination of the contract by express decision or fault of “THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL PLAYER”, due to compensation for early termination of the contract, Zulia claims that Velásquez Moya must pay them a sum of THREE MILLION US DOLLARS (USD 3,000,000.00) net, which in lempiras translates to 73,413,390, since FIFA’s resolution is to pay 120 thousand dollars, which was what Zulia claimed in May 2021 for breach of contract, plus 5 percent per annum in interest. However, the Chamber of Resolutions of Venezuelan soccer indicates that it is only 120 thousand dollars, which amounts to about 3 million lempiras.

So far in Clausura 2022, the attacker has become Olimpia’s top scorer since he has scored five goals, being a fundamental piece in Pablo Lavallén’s scheme.

The reasons for the punishment

In February 2020, Brayan Moya left for Águilas Doradas Rionegro in Colombia at the request of coach Francesco Stifano who directed him in Zulia, however, while in the country there was an impasse and the transfer fell due to economic issues, at this time, Bryan did not notify that he had a one-year contract with the Venezuelan team.

And it was until July 2020 when Angola announced the signing of the Honduran on August 1, the African club reported that Moya submitted the termination of the contract with his previous employerHowever, after the contract was made official, Zulia complained to FIFA alleging that the footballer still had a contract with them for 12 months.

It was not until 2021 that FIFA decided on the case and in November on August 1 announced that it was terminating Moya’s contract because FIFA officially notified them that Moya “had signed, prior to joining our club, a contract with ZULIA FC, from Venezuela” and prohibited him from participating in any competition with the club.

However, after FIFA’s ruling in favor of the South American team, Moya, with the support of 1 de Agosto, decided to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) “claiming the lack of validity of this contract presented by ZULIA FC” and this The entity decided to keep Moya enabled to play with the Angolan team and the Honduran National Team, despite this and in view of the future legal situation, on August 1 it decided to terminate the contract by mutual agreement.