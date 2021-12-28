Brazil: 20 flood victims, 63,000 displaced – Last Hour

(ANSA-AFP) – ITAPETINGA, DEC 28 – There are 20 victims of the heavy rains and floods that have been lashing the north-eastern Brazilian state of Bahia since November. There are now nearly 63,000 displaced people.



Two new deaths were recorded in the town of Itabuna: a 21-year-old man swept away by the currents and a 33-year-old woman killed in a landslide, according to a local government report.



“We are experiencing the biggest disaster in the history of Bahia,” said Governor Rui Costa, who has been overseeing the relief operations in the affected areas since last Saturday.



According to the Civil Defense of Bahia, the number of people displaced from their homes by the flood almost doubled from Sunday to 62,796. Another 358 people have been injured since the start of the heavy rains to date. In total, the authorities estimate that 116 municipalities were affected, of which at least 100 are currently in a state of emergency, were hit by heavy rains. (ANSA-AFP).

