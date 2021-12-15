Brazil: 2022 elections, Lula could win in the first round – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BRAZIL, 15 DEC – In Brazil, former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) has 48% of voting intentions against 21% of the current right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro: this is what emerges from the survey conducted by the consulting firm Ipec in view of the elections in October 2022.



Lula, of the Workers’ Party (PT, left), has 57% of the poorest voters, who earn up to a minimum wage (about $ 200), while Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party (PL, right), has 30% support among citizens earning more than five minimum wages.



Voting intentions for Bolsonaro have declined in recent months, while his disapproval rate has increased.



Behind Lula and Bolsonaro are former judge Sergio Moro, from the conservative Podemos party, with 6%, and former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes, from the Democratic Labor Party (PDT, center-left), with 5%. .



9% of respondents said they will vote blank or cancel their vote. Since the Brazilian electoral law excludes null and blank votes, Lula would exceed 50% of the valid votes, theoretically being able to elect himself in the first round.



