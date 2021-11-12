Brazil at the World Cup with records: from Paquetà to the defensive phase, the secrets and numbers of Tite’s team | First page

Brazil further into history. Not so much for the win tonight, against one Colombia in crisis, which came thanks to a goal from Lucas Paqueta, which returns to score with the Seleçao after 6 games, more precisely from the semifinal of Copa America against the Peru. Ah, for the record, the last 3 goals of the former Milan, reborn in Lyon, they decided all the matches, always finished 1-0 … The ’97 class has a fundamental role in the team of Tite: mid-wing part to then rise, both on the outside when it is centered Neymar, who plays almost under the spot, transforming everything into a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1, both as a central raider, when Or Ney goes to isolation offshore. Tactical key very important for the green and gold.

HISTORY – We were talking about the story. Yes, because the Brazil, winning against the Cafeteros by Reinaldo Rueda, have qualified to the World, for the 22nd time in its history, confirming himself as the only one country the world at large to always participate in the world championship competition. Never missed an edition. And this, of qualification, came to the sound of records.

OBJECTIVES TO ACHIEVE – Pass acquired with 5 rounds to spare, with a game to recover (the first leg against theArgentina, interrupted for alleged violations of the anti-covid rules by Scaloni players) and with the possibility of breaking the all-time record of points in South American qualifiers, which belongs to Argentina in the 2000/002 biennium, which closed with 43 points. It was the Seleccion di Marcelo Bielsa, then eliminated in the first round in Korea and Japan by Sweden and England. And next week there is Argentina-Brazil.

THE NUMBERS – 2 goals conceded in 8 games, 15, however, the goals scored, with Tite that, in the qualifying al World, never lost, including even those leading to Russia 2018. In general, in his 67 benches, the former Gremio has lost only 4 games: a friendly against Peru, a friendly againstArgentina, the final of the last Copa America always against Messi and the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup against Belgium. Team that gives little, impenetrable in defense, with Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro, often in a run-off with Renan Lodi (without forgetting the goalkeeper speech, where Alisson and Ederson alternate, healthy rivalry); supported by an unspectacular but functional midfield, with the muscles and wisdom of Fred And Casemiro and the quality of Lucas Paqueta (in the median there is often space also the former Roma Gerson); in front, then, the infinite class of Neymar, the work as a center forward of Gabriel Jesus or Gabigol (with Firmino out and Richarlison just returned from an injury), plus the new lymph of Raphinha or Antony on the other side. Without to forget Vinicius Junior… ‘European’ defensive phase, Brazilian offensive magic. The mix of Tite takes the qualification for the World Cup. Now the goal is to become esacampeon.