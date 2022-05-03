Brazil bets on Guatemala for the production and use of ethanol, as an alternative solution to high fuel prices and reduction of emissions – Prensa Libre

While in Guatemala several test and diagnosis projects have been launched, but to date no law or national policy has been approved on the subject, although the mixture of this additive with common fuels is part of the strategy that the country has announced and analyzed several times to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In this process, since 2003, when flex fuel cars were launched in the Brazilian market, the use of ethanol began to become widespread, which has prevented the emission of almost 600 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

For example, the goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 11% by 2030 has been set, and with the use of only 10% ethanol in gasoline, this pollutant would decrease by 250 thousand tons.

The most recent is the pilot plan called Green Mobility that was carried out in 2020 and at the end of that year, the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) announced that in the first quarter of 2021 it would present a legal framework that would regulate its use in the whole country. To date, no regulation, law initiative or national policy has been presented in this regard.

In order to take advantage of the experience of Brazil, from May 3 to 5, the first seminar on sustainable mobility “Ethanol Talks” will be held in Guatemala, with the objective that public officials, legislators, regulators and representatives of the industry of biofuels from both countries discuss the use of ethanol as a low-carbon mobility alternative, apart from seeing it as a solution that contributes to caring for the environment, strengthening the economy and promoting health.

Among the 9 exhibitors, the Brazilian Minister of Energy, visiting and local experts will also participate, and a vehicle powered by ethanol, by means of electric cells, will be presented.

Myths and realities

Sérgio Barreiros de S. Azevedo, Minister Counselor of the Brazilian Embassy in Guatemala, explained that this is an opportunity to carry out a deep and substantive dialogue, since the mixture of ethanol in gasoline is already used in 60 countries and is very important in nations like Guatemala, where sugar cane production has very favorable conditions.

The diplomat indicated that the country has a high-quality production that is exported to various markets, thus debunking the myth that there is no adequate production and that a lot of investment is required for its manufacture, adaptation of gas stations, port logistics and distribution.

Another myth is that it is still a product in the experimental phase, when in fact, it has been sufficiently tested. Sharing his country’s experience, he indicated that they started mixing with 5% diluted in gasoline and currently, the minimum is 27%; In addition, Brazil imports 33% of vehicles that operate with ethanol, some that use a mixture and others only the additive. “We are very focused on the strategy to increase the participation of ethanol in the entire production chain, since we also have biodiesel.”

The Brazilian diplomat added that other myths still remain in Guatemala, such as that vehicles do not work well with this mixture, but it has been proven that it is also a substitute for several toxic additives and that with this percentage (10%) no additives are necessary. change in automobiles.

Another is that in Guatemala there is not enough supply. However, the country has an installed capacity of 65 million gallons, which are exported, while the country would require 31.6 million if it establishes a mix of 5% and 63 million if it is 10%.

Barreiros emphasized that the intention of this visit by Brazilian officials and businessmen is not to sell ethanol to Guatemala, but to create a world market for producers and consumers. “The objective is to expand the productive chains, promote a new and prosperous sector of economic activities, which in Guatemala already has conditions and is prepared. It is enough to expand it to create more employment, industries and widen the productive chain”.