Brazil between recession and skyrocketing prices: over half of the population in food insecurity. Government help is enough for very few children

Alone one in four children, among those receiving government assistance, has three meals a day. Is this thebitter photography of the crisis that hit the Brazil, officially in recession and with adouble-digit inflation. Agriculture and industry have suffered difficult climatic conditions that are putting a strain on the national energy system. And while the Central bank continue to raise rates, the prospects remain bleak, especially for the most fragile part of the population.

In recession – With a Gross domestic product contraction for two consecutive quarters, Brazil is officially in technical recession. After the decline of 0.4% in the second quarter of 2021, according to data provided by theIBGE – Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística, the third quarter ended with a new decrease in GDP of 0.1 percent. A result that places Brazil in the lower part of the ranking of growth among Countries monitored by the OECD: only Iceland, Australia, South Africa, Argentina, Japan, Indonesia and Mexico had a worse GDP performance in the third quarter. In current values, the Brazilian GDPor reached in the quarter 2.2 trillion real (341 billion euros) and is 3.4% below the highest point of economic activity in the country, reached in the first quarter of 2014. At the moment, GDP is back to the levels of the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020.

Read Also Turkey, the lira lower and lower, the stock market steady. But President Erdogan defends the line: “Raising rates against Islam”

The agricultural collapse – Despite the 1.1% increase in services, which represent over 70% of GDP, the index was affected downwards by the drop in exports (-9.8%) and the agricultural production (-8%). Second Rebeca Palis, coordinator of National Accounts of the IBGE, the decline in the agricultural sector was above all one seasonal consequence of the soybean harvest, concentrated in the first two quarters of the year. “Soy being the main one Brazilian commodity, overall agricultural production tends to decline in the second half of the year. In addition, agriculture has had a high comparison base, since it was the activity that grew the most during the pandemic period and, this year the prospects have not been so positive ”. Agricultural production had to cope with the lean year inbiennial coffee alternation, which registered a decline of 22.4 percent. Furthermore, the difficult climate picture affected the decline in cotton production (-17.5%), corn (-16%), and sugar cane (-7.6%).

Industry on its knees – If the primary sector cries, the secondary does not smile. In October, Brazil recorded a decline in industrial production by 0.6%, continuing a negative streak that has now reached five months, with the eighth negative result of the past nine months. In November, theIndustry Confidence Index calculated byInstituto Brasileiro de Economia of the Fundação Getulio Vargas (Ibre / FGV) decreased for the fourth consecutive month and reached its lowest value since August 2020. Not only are difficulties in accessing raw materials being felt, due to the pressures on supply chain global and currency devaluation, but also the consequences of severe water and energy crisis caused by one of the most severe drought crossed by the country for a century now. The climate again, therefore. Brazil relies onhydroelectric energy for two-thirds of its electricity, but water levels have hit historic lows. There has been no shortage of appeals from the president in recent weeks Jair Bolsonaro to turn off the lights to save energy, as well as increases in electricity prices to finance them new biomass power plants, photovoltaic generators and wind farms, in addition to the inevitable imports of energy.

Read Also Inflation also surges in Great Britain (4.2%) and Brazil (10.6%). Larry Summers: “Fed act or Trump returns”

Inequality grows – This delicate situation falls on the shoulders of a population already burdened by a protracted devaluation of the currency that feeds a price growth that seems unstoppable. Second IPEA – Instituto de Pesquisa Econômica Aplicada, public organization under the wing of the Ministry of Economy, Brazil should close the year with ainflation of 10%, up sharply compared to the 1.9% recorded in 2020, e at their highest since 2003. However, for the lower and middle classes, price growth should go up to 11.4%, while for the richest it should stop at 9.3%, favoring the widening of the social gap.

In addition to those of electricity, the prices of residential gas (on average 35% this year alone) and food. In the third quarter, net of inflation, Brazilian wages fell by 4% and today only 26% of children between the ages of two and nine, among those receiving government health care, can eat three meals a day, according to data from the System of Vigilância Alimentar and Nutricional of the Ministry of Health. In 2018 they were 62%, in 2016 76%. The latest available estimates tell of 116.8 million Brazilians forced tofood insecurity, well over half of the population. Almost 20 million are those who do not have access to food for at least 24 hours.

Uncertain future – With these economic and social indicators, the stagflation (i.e. the combination of stagnation and inflation) may have come to stay. The effects of the action of the Banco Central do Brasil, which continues to raise interest rates. The latest upside of 150 basis points it is from last week, after the same increase at the end of October, and the increases of 100 basis points in June, August and September and of 75 points in March and May. Rates today are at 9.25% and for the next meeting of the Comitê de Política Monetária “another adjustment of the same magnitude is expected,” said the institute.

Itaú Unibanco And Credit Suisse they estimate a 0.5% decline in GDP for 2022, more optimistic Barclays which focuses on growth, though cutting the projections for the current year from 4.8% to 4.5%, and for 2022 from 0.6% to 0.3 per cent. “In Brazil, signs of an economic slowdown continue to increase, suggesting that the post-pandemic cyclical recovery is over,” Barclays chief economist writes. Roberto Secemski, in a relationship. “The combination of high inflation and rising interest rates poses a important challenge for sales of goods, for income and credit, respectively “. And downside risks persist for 2022, also considering the “expected increase in volatility before October elections”Recalls Secemski.