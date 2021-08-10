Brazil: Bitcoin ETFs in favor of the green economy

BITH11, the Bitcoin ETF launched in Brazil by Hashdex Asset Management, supports carbon neutrality and sustainable technology in favor of the green economy.

“Brazil’s first green Bitcoin ETF”, This is how the fund is defined which, in order to achieve its objective, plans to neutralize its associated carbon emissions through the purchase of carbon credits.

In particular, BITH11 which was launched on the Brazilian stock exchange B3 last week, aims to invest 0.15% of its liquid assets in carbon credits and green technologies every year.

In addition, in collaboration with Germany’s Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), Hashdex will be able to obtain annual reports that estimate the energy consumption and carbon emissions behind the creation of BTC purchased by the fund.

About that, Rogerio Santana, director of relations at the B3 stock exchange in São Paulo, ha declared:

“The new ETF offers investors exposure to changes in the world’s leading digital asset, with all its growth potential and store of value, in a regulated, secure and sustainable way.”

Remaining in Brazil, last week there was another “first time” in the crypto arena: the Brazilian federal court ordered the sale of a stock of BTC worth 1.1 million dollars.

Brazil, bitcoin and the “first times”: the case of the federal police

Another kind of “cleaning” that adopted by Brazilian federal police who for the first time ordered a sale of seized bitcoins.

In accordance to reported, the seizure took place in 2019 to a pseudo crypto business, Tradergroup who presumably was operating as one Ponzi scheme.

Specifically, they are 30 BTC that only now and with a worth 1.1 million dollars, were sold on the largest regulated crypto-exchange in the country Mercado Bitcoin, on the orders of the federal police.

Not only that, the transaction took place exactly on July 27 and two of the remaining bitcoins were instead returned to a person who proved to be in possession of the assets and not to be involved in the scam.

In this regard, the federal prosecutor Alexandre Senra he commented:

“There are many victims of TraderGroup with lawsuits, mainly in state court, asking for their invested money back, and now some of that money can be returned, not all because the credit sold in BTC has not yet been enough to compensate. losses “

The Brazil continues to be talked about in the crypto sector. Only at the beginning of June of this year, in fact, it was launched QBTC11, the first bitcoin ETF in all of Latin America.