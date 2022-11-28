Brazil buckled a hard-fought victory over Switzerland and settled in the round of 16 of Qatar 2022

– [ESPECIAL] Check more information about the Qatar 2022 World Cup with AlAireLibre.cl

without the injured neymar, Brazil He had to work hard to beat Swiss 1-0 on the second date of Group G of Qatar World Cup 2022 and thus be able to settle in the round of 16 of the planetary event.

The Tite team was the protagonist from the start, but he found himself with a team that exerted high pressure and showed a lot of order when it came to defending.

For his part, Brazil missed Neymar who was replaced by Freda player with very different characteristics, which is why Rafinha and Vinicius tried to take center stage.

The clearest of the first half came from Vinicius at 27′ with a point-blank shot after great assistance from Rafinha who couldn’t with the great reaction of the goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Switzerland had their best passes at the start of the second half, but despite the attempts they could not have direct shots on goal, largely due to the great performance of the defense, headed by a great Thiago Silva.

With the income of Rodrygo Brasil began to loosen up and at 64′ he found the advantage through Vinicius, but after a VAR reviewa forward position by Richarlison was detected at the start of the play.

The South American team had to continue working to be able to take the victory and found it at 83′ when Casemiro received de Rodrygo and scored a great goal with an unattainable shot to make it 1-0 for the “canarinha”.

A) Yes, Brazil reached six points to remain as the lone leader of Group G and certified their qualification to the round of 16.

Switzerland, meanwhile, stayed with three points and his classification must be played against Serbia that has a points, like Cameroon.













