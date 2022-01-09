World

Brazil, cliff collapses on boats in a tourist lake: seven deaths. The video of the accident taken by the other boats

At least seven people died, another 32 were injured and three were missing after one cliff, in a tourist lake in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, she fell on some boats. A previous report reported six dead and 20 missing. The number of missing persons was initially estimated based on testimonies, tourist agencies and relatives, firefighters said. A large fragment of rock broke off its wall and fell on three boats that were sailing on Lake Furnas, famous for its green waters and the spectacular parade of rock walls.

