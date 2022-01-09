World

Brazil, cliff collapses on boats: the death toll is 7

In addition to the victims, 32 injured and three are missing. The episode took place in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, a tourist destination for hikers from all over the world.

At least seven dead, 32 injured and three missing: this is the toll of the fall of a stretch of cliff on some boats that were sailing in a tourist lake in the Brazilian state. This was announced by the firefighters.

The episode

A large fragment of rock broke off its wall and fell on three boats that were sailing on Furnas Lake, in the state of Minas Gerais, famous for its green waters and for the spectacular parade of rocky walls, as well as a tourist destination for hikers in the south east of Brazil. Firefighters are now working to search for the missing while nine of the thirty-two injured people have been hospitalized.

Firefighters

Underlining the number of missing persons – initially estimated on the basis of testimonies, tourist agencies and relatives – was the spokesman for the firefighters of Minas Gerais, Pedro Aihara. Rescue teams, including a group of divers and members of the Brazilian Navy, intervened on the spot, among tourists terrified for having watched helplessly at the scene of the rocky detachment.

