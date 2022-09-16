Brazil Elections: Bolsonaro moderates the tone in an attempt to alleviate the enormous rejection he generates | International

President Bolsonaro, this Tuesday at a campaign event in the city of Sorocaba (São Paulo). André Penner (AP)

The president of Brazil and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro, has lowered the tone that characterizes his political cart—aggressive, full of outbursts, threats, and provocations—in an attempt to mitigate the rejection he arouses in the electorate. More than half of Brazilians (52%) say they would absolutely not vote for him in the general elections in October. That attempt to offer a more moderate image has resulted this week in declaring that, if he loses, he will hand over the presidential sash to the successor and apologize for some of the most hurtful comments during the pandemic.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva continues to be the favorite for the elections on October 2, although 39% of Brazilian voters do not want to know anything about him either. The strategists of President Bolsonaro’s campaign and his allies are trying to play all the keys to improve the position of their boss in the polls, who closes the gap to Lula but is still behind despite the crowd that gathered on Independence Day, a bicentennial that he turned into a rally, and the flow of public money that he is distributing among the poorest.

The president intends to soften his image to attract the electorate that detests Lula and his Workers’ Party (PT), but does not like the coup-mongering bravado and mannerisms of the president. So this Monday he declared that, if he loses the election, he will hand over the presidential sash to his successor and retire from politics, he said during a podcast interview on Monday.

It is also interpreted as part of that strategy that in the same interview he apologized for some of his reactions of zero empathy towards the victims during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 600,000 Brazilians. And to reduce the tremendous rejection among women, he has mobilized his wife Michelle, who accompanies him more and more often. His wife, an evangelical and mother of the president’s youngest daughter, declared this week that women have to be there to support their husbands.

The most striking gesture of moderation of the Bolsonaro clan was carried out this Tuesday by his third son, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro. He surprised the forcefulness with which he condemned the serious verbal harassment to which another Bolsonaro deputy subjected the journalist Vera Magalhães after an electoral debate. The criticism shocked because her father had pointed out two weeks earlier to the also columnist as “a shame for the profession”, the same insult used by the parliamentarian whom the Bolsonaristas have left alone.

Meanwhile, Lula is focused on appealing to the useful vote and convincing the supporters of Ciro Gomes, who is third in the electoral race, to give him their support in order to have more options to avoid a second round. The percentages that the most reliable polls give him at this time are insufficient to win on October 2. If no one gets then half plus one of the valid votes, a second round will be held on October 30.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS America and receive all the informative keys of the current situation in the region.