Brazil eliminates covid-19 test requirement for vaccinated travelers

Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – Brazil on Saturday eased health restrictions for international travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic, waiving the requirement to present a negative covid-19 test for vaccinated passengers and to fill out a lengthy health questionnaire.

Travelers will now only need to present proof of vaccination upon arrival in the country, according to new regulations released Friday night in the official gazette, following a recommendation from Anvisa, the federal health sector regulatory agency, last week.

In the case of Brazilians or foreigners residing in Brazil, it will not be necessary to present proof of vaccination.

For their part, unvaccinated travelers must present a negative covid-19 test dated no more than one day before their departure. But under these new rules they will no longer have to comply with a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

In addition, the Brazilian government removed Anvisa’s pandemic health questionnaire for travelers, required since December 2020.

Brazil has been among the countries hardest hit in the world by the pandemic, which has claimed more than 660,000 lives to date, a figure barely surpassed by the United States.

But the number of infections and deaths has fallen sharply as the South American country ramped up vaccination, with nearly 75% of its 212 million people now fully inoculated.

The daily average of deaths from covid-19 in Brazil has dropped to about 200, from more than 3,000 at the peak of the health crisis a year ago.

