Brazil: footballer Neymar supports Bolsonaro for the presidential election







In a video posted Thursday on TikTok, the Paris SG striker, who has more than eight million subscribers on this network and nearly 180 million on Instagram, smilingly mimes a song calling for Bolsonaro to vote.

Strong support for the outgoing head of state left behind in the polls by the left-wing ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Jair Bolsonaro quickly tweeted Neymar’s video.

“Vote, vote and confirm, on the 22nd, it’s Bolsonaro”, says the refrain of this electronic music song, in reference to the code to type on the electronic ballot box on Sunday’s ballot. Wearing a black cap, the 30-year-old footballer fidgets in his chair and mimics the number “two” with the fingers of both hands.

On Wednesday, the Seleçao star striker who is among the favorites for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar had already welcomed in a video President Bolsonaro’s visit to the Neymar Jr Institute, his charitable foundation in Praia Grande, near Sao Paulo ( southeast), but without explicitly calling for a vote for him.

A month ago, the head of state published a photo of him with a ball that Neymar would have given him.

Anitta votes Lula

Many celebrities have taken a stand during the presidential campaign, with a large majority of support for Lula in show business, such as pop star Anitta, with 63 million subscribers on Instagram.