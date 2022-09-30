Entertainment

Brazil: footballer Neymar supports Bolsonaro for the presidential election

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 90 1 minute read



In a video posted Thursday on TikTok, the Paris SG striker, who has more than eight million subscribers on this network and nearly 180 million on Instagram, smilingly mimes a song calling for Bolsonaro to vote.

Strong support for the outgoing head of state left behind in the polls by the left-wing ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Jair Bolsonaro quickly tweeted Neymar’s video.

“Vote, vote and confirm, on the 22nd, it’s Bolsonaro”, says the refrain of this electronic music song, in reference to the code to type on the electronic ballot box on Sunday’s ballot. Wearing a black cap, the 30-year-old footballer fidgets in his chair and mimics the number “two” with the fingers of both hands.

On Wednesday, the Seleçao star striker who is among the favorites for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar had already welcomed in a video President Bolsonaro’s visit to the Neymar Jr Institute, his charitable foundation in Praia Grande, near Sao Paulo ( southeast), but without explicitly calling for a vote for him.

A month ago, the head of state published a photo of him with a ball that Neymar would have given him.

Anitta votes Lula

Many celebrities have taken a stand during the presidential campaign, with a large majority of support for Lula in show business, such as pop star Anitta, with 63 million subscribers on Instagram.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 90 1 minute read

Related Articles

The invisible man explained the end of the Netflix movie What happened and what The Invisible Man means

8 mins ago

The protagonist of ‘The Squid Game’ and Colin Arthur, stars at the next Sitges Film Festival

19 mins ago

Faya – Voicenotes from New York & Atlanta: the ballroom

20 mins ago

Mila Kunis’s confession about the struggle as a couple due to Ashton Kutcher’s serious illness

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button