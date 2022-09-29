Brazil. Footballer Neymar supports Bolsonaro for the presidential elections

With the first round of Brazil’s presidential elections approaching on Sunday, October 2, Neymar declared his support for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in a video posted on TikTok on Thursday.

In this video, the PSG striker, who has more than 8 million subscribers on the social network and nearly 180 million on Instagram, smilingly mimes a song that calls for voting Bolsonaro. Strong support for the outgoing head of state left behind in the polls by the left-wing ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“Vote, vote and confirm, on the 22nd, it’s Bolsonaro”, says the refrain of this electronic music song, in allusion to the code to be typed on the electronic ballot box on Sunday’s ballot. Wearing a black cap, the 30-year-old footballer fidgets in his chair and mimics the number “two” with the fingers of both hands.

On Wednesday, the Seleçao star striker who is among the favorites for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar had already welcomed in a video President Bolsonaro’s visit to the Neymar Jr Institute, his charitable foundation in Praia Grande, near Sao Paulo ( southeast), but without explicitly calling for a vote for him.

But the Minister of Communication, Fabio Faria, had added to the publication of the video: “All in yellow (and) green, with the jersey (of) “Seleçao” to vote for our captain next Sunday”.

A month ago, the head of state published a photo of him with a ball that Neymar would have given him.