Brazil is already bringing out its heavy artillery

In the same group as Cameroon at the next World Cup, Brazil will play two friendly matches against Ghana and Tunisia on September 23 and 27. As a prelude to two outings, the coach of the Seleção Tite brought out his heavy artillery.

Brazil is preparing its participation for the 2022 World Cup in earnest. As part of this preparation for Qatar, the Seleção faces Ghana and Tunisia. The two friendly matches are respectively scheduled in Le Havre on September 23 and at the Parc des Princes on September 27.

As a prelude to these two meetings, the Brazilian coach Tite has published a list of 26 players. If executives like Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa), Dani Alves (Unam Pumas) and Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) are missing, the coach has brought out his heavy artillery.

Brazil’s 26 players

Guardians : Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders : Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla FC), Danilo (Juventus), Bremer (Juventus), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Ibañez (AS Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United)

Attackers : Antony (Manchester United), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid ), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

