World

Brazil, killed her pregnant friend and stole the baby from the womb: sentenced 27 years old

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read





History – The events took place last August 27. During the 15-hour trial, Rozalba Maria Grime told the court how she planned the crime in detail. After luring and killing Flavia to an old pottery site in the city of Canelinha (Brazil) for a fake baby shower, Grime used a utility knife to open her friend’s belly and pull the baby out, before hiding the expectant mother in an oven. The woman will soon die of a hemorrhage. Flavia was 36 weeks pregnant.

The fake pregnancy – In addition to planning the crime of his friend, Rozalba had staged a pregnancy in turn so as not to arouse suspicion when she would keep the baby with her. With the newborn she went to the hospital, simulating her premature birth and asking for help from health professionals. The doctors easily understood that the woman had not given birth recently and filed a complaint. The investigations led to the 24-year-old so there was nothing to be done. Instead The child managed to save himself and was entrusted to his father and the rest of his family.


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Announcement in 2022”. And the polls terrify Biden – Il Tempo

3 weeks ago

Nord Stream 2, no more certification: from Germany a hard blow to the pipeline

2 weeks ago

The sad story of Bang Bang, the dog abandoned and found curled up in the cold in a forest

2 weeks ago

«Long-term negative effects? There is no reason to hypothesize it “

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button