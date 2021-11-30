Brazil, killed her pregnant friend and stole the baby from the womb: sentenced 27 years old

History – The events took place last August 27. During the 15-hour trial, Rozalba Maria Grime told the court how she planned the crime in detail. After luring and killing Flavia to an old pottery site in the city of Canelinha (Brazil) for a fake baby shower, Grime used a utility knife to open her friend’s belly and pull the baby out, before hiding the expectant mother in an oven. The woman will soon die of a hemorrhage. Flavia was 36 weeks pregnant.

The fake pregnancy – In addition to planning the crime of his friend, Rozalba had staged a pregnancy in turn so as not to arouse suspicion when she would keep the baby with her. With the newborn she went to the hospital, simulating her premature birth and asking for help from health professionals. The doctors easily understood that the woman had not given birth recently and filed a complaint. The investigations led to the 24-year-old so there was nothing to be done. Instead The child managed to save himself and was entrusted to his father and the rest of his family.