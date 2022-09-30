Brazil: Neymar backs Bolsonaro for president

Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar threw his support behind far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, three days before a highly polarized election in Brazil, in a video posted on TikTok on Thursday.

In this video, the Paris SG striker, who has more than eight million subscribers on TikTok and nearly 180 million on Instagram, smilingly mimes a song calling for a vote for Bolsonaro.

Strong support for the outgoing head of state left behind in the polls by the left-wing ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Jair Bolsonaro quickly tweeted Neymar’s video, adding as a comment “Thank you, @neymarjr!”

“Vote, vote and confirm, on the 22nd, it’s Bolsonaro”, says the refrain of this electronic music song, in allusion to the code to type – the 22nd – on the electronic ballot box in Sunday’s ballot.

Wearing a black cap, the 30-year-old footballer fidgets in his chair and mimics the number 2 with the fingers of both hands.

Rai and Juninho vote for Lula

On Wednesday, the star striker of Brazil, a selection that is among the favorites for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (November 20-December 18), had already welcomed in a video President Bolsonaro’s visit to the Neymar Jr Institute, his charitable foundation. in Praia Grande, near Sao Paulo (southeast), without explicitly calling to vote for him.

The Minister of Communication, Fabio Faria, had however added to the publication of the video: “All in yellow (and) green, with the jersey (of) “Seleçao” to vote for our captain next Sunday”.

A month ago, the head of state published a photo of him with a ball that Neymar would have given him.

If other Brazilian footballers have already taken a stand, “Ney” is the first member of the current Seleçao to publicly express his support for one of the two candidates.

Former glories such as Raï – who also played at Paris SG – and Juninho – the former capital of Olympique Lyonnais – have shown their preference for Lula.

Many celebrities have also taken a stand during the presidential campaign, with a large majority of supporters for Lula in show business, such as pop star Anitta, with 63 million subscribers on Instagram.