Brazil: Neymar Junior injured

He could be unavailable for the friendly duel against South Korea on Thursday June 2 at 11 a.m. GMT.

The Brazilian left winger took a hit on the same operated foot in 2018 and 2019. He left training limping on Wednesday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. What worries the most, after receiving the blow, is that he feels pain in the same foot where he had two injuries, in 2018 and 2019. It was a fracture of the fifth metatarsal, which left him prevented him from arriving at the 2018 World Cup at 100% of his physical abilities.

“We will keep an eye on his foot until tomorrow (Thursday) morning. At the moment it is difficult to say for sure if he will be able to play, we will see that tomorrow morning. Neymar had been traumatized by injuries already contracted to the right foot, in particular a fracture of the fifth metatarsus suffered during a Ligue 1 match in February 2018, and another injury to the same foot, in January 2019. of the Brazilian selection, Rodrigo Lasmar during the press conference.

It should be noted that Tite, the coach of the Brazilian team, declared during the press conference, that in the event of the confirmed absence of Neymar Jr, he could bet on Vinicius Junior or Philippe Coutinho on the left flank of the club. attack on South Korea.