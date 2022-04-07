Sports

Brazil offers a millionaire to Guardiola to be the coach of the ‘Canarinha’

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Guardiola applauds during the City-Atltico de Madrid.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Iván René Valenciano exploded against Borja, he does not fight or an inheritance | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

3 hours ago

He broke the silence: Ryan García ratified his betrayal of Canelo Álvarez with a forceful phrase

3 hours ago

Irony? Wayne Rooney’s unexpected response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial comment

4 hours ago

The “tantrum” of Romario Ibarra after leaving the exchange against Tigres

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button