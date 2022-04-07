Brazil offers a millionaire to Guardiola to be the coach of the ‘Canarinha’

ANDn February 25, there was shocking news in Brazil, more because of the unexpected timing than because it was surprising. It was little more than an open secret that Tite will step down as coach after Qatar 2022, but the confirmation was missing. And he arrived in a chat with ‘Redaao Sport TV’, from ‘Globo Esporte’. Weeks before Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), had already slipped it in an interview in MARCA:“Yeah, he’s probably going after the World Cup.”

Although the main focus is on the goal of winning the 2022 World Cup, in the CBF they have to work in parallel with a view to the future. AND the plans have taken shape since the arrival of Ednaldo Rodrigues in the chair of the presidency of the organization at the end of March. Rodrigues has been moving in different directions, one of them the next member of the Canarinha bench, with an indisputable candidate above the rest: Pep Guardiola.

Through members who have not yet been officially incorporated into the new structure of the Confederation, but who, except for surprise, will do so, a strategy was outlined that included meetings to bring what initially seemed like a dream closer: Guardiola’s ‘s’. Because it was soon agreed that the chosen one would be from outside the country and, immediately also, that the ideal person would be the current technician of the Manchester City.

The CBF has not hesitated, going with everything for the former Barcelona player and transferring his intentions to Pere Guardiola, Pep’s brother and representative. With several conversations in between and others still to take place, the offer is for four years, until the 2026 World Cup. The proposed salary is around 12 million neta very high amount but still below the 20 he receives in Manchester.

In the CBF there is great confidence that the operation can be completed. After the renewal announced in November 2020, Guardiola has a contract at the Etihad until 2023. Therefore, one of the main questions is whether he will leave this summer or wait for the next one. But at Granja Comary, Brazil’s headquarters, it has become impossible not to get excited.