Brazil, positive tests tripled in Rio after the holidays – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – RIO DE JANEIRO, 03 JAN – Rio de Janeiro showed a significant increase in positive tests for Covid-19 in the last weeks of 2021. In the week before Christmas, the carioca metropolis recorded 132 positive coronavirus: the number it nearly tripled in the last seven days of the year, jumping to 386 positive tests (mostly with quick tests done at the pharmacy).



These seem low numbers for a city of almost 7 million inhabitants (13 in the metropolitan area), but relatively few tests are made: 6,430 between 24 and 31 December, writes the Uol portal.



A report from the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper yesterday showed that the number of positive for Covid rapid tests in pharmacies has grown throughout Brazil, according to a survey by Abrafarma, an association that brings together large pharmaceutical chains and covers 3,000 pharmacies. of the country. The total number of positives jumped from 524 on December 1, when 10,000 tests were performed, to 5,334, out of a total of 31,332 tests performed on December 29th.



In Rio on New Year’s Eve, thousands of people gathered on Copacabana beach for the fireworks show: not the crowds of previous years, but still a high number for the city, which is also facing a flu epidemic. (HANDLE).

