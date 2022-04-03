Brazil reduces covid-19 requirements for vaccinated travelers | Brazil on DW | D.W.

Brazil eased this Saturday (04.02.2022) the restrictions for international travelers imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, by eliminating the requirements to present a negative test for vaccinated passengers and to fill out an extensive health questionnaire.

Travelers will now only need to present proof of vaccination upon arrival in the country, according to new regulations released Friday in the official gazette, following a recommendation last week from Anvisa, the federal health sector regulatory agency.

In the case of Brazilians or foreigners residing in Brazil, it will not be necessary to present proof of vaccination.

For their part, unvaccinated travelers must present a negative covid-19 test dated no more than one day before their departure. But under these new rules they will no longer have to comply with a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Brazil has been among the world’s hardest-hit countries from the pandemic, which has claimed more than 660,000 lives to date, a figure just surpassed by the United States.

But the number of infections and deaths has dropped dramatically as the country ramped up vaccination. Currently, almost 75% of its 212 million inhabitants are fully inoculated.

afp/g1 /rr