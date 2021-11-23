Sports

Brazil, revolution of the championships thanks to 900 million investments from the USA | News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
Brazilian football wants to build a more attractive league thanks to a former Premier League manager

The Brazil we try again: after the Clube dos 13 project that never broke through, the championship revolution this time it seems much closer. Merit of billion dollars (about 900 million euros) of investments coming from the United States with which the Brazilian league wants to become more attractive both economically and for foreign spectators, also thanks to the help of figures such as Rick Parry, first executive director of the Premier League and who had contributed to its success.

The initial goal of 2022 has been discarded because it is now too close but everything is set for 2023, as Sportico writes: we are talking about a closed or semi-closed championship in the style of the North American leagues. Parry’s team also includes figures such as former employees of Espn or Charles Stillitano, the co-founder of Relevent Sport (a sports events promoter).

According to Julio Casares, president of San Paolo, this seems the right time for a ‘Brazilian Premier League’: “The difference is the possibility of having great managers with experience in operations of this type. So we will make the Brazilian championship a great championship”.

