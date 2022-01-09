Brazil: rock collapses on tourist boats in the lake, 7 dead – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 09 – The provisional toll of the collapse of a pillar of rock on some boats sailing in a tourist lake in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais is at least 7 dead, 32 injured and 3 missing, according to the fire brigade.



A previous report reported 5 dead and 20 missing. The number of missing persons was initially estimated based on testimonies, tourist agencies and relatives, firefighters said.



A large fragment of rock broke off its face and fell on three boats sailing on Furnas Lake, famous for its green waters and spectacular parade of rock walls, in the State of Mina Gerais. According to a police officer quoted by the BBC online, at least three boats were hit, which may have detached due to heavy rains in recent days.



A video circulated online shows the moment when the rock falls as some people watching the scene scream to try to warn the occupants of the boats below them.



Divers are scanning the waters of the lake in search of the missing. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro shared the video on Twitter, noting that the Navy is also employed in the rescue operations. (HANDLE).

