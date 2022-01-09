Brazil: rock falls into lake, 5 killed and 20 missing – World

At least five have died, 20 are missing and 32 were injured today in Brazil when the top of a cliff overlooking a lake collapsed and fell into the basin, hitting some tourist boats. Agencia Brazil reports it.

The incident took place in Furnas Lake, in the state of Mina Gerais. According to a police officer quoted by the BBC online, at least three boats were hit by the rock, which may have detached due to heavy rains in recent days.

A video circulated online shows the moment when the rock falls as some people watching the scene scream to try to warn the occupants of the boats below them.

Divers are scanning the waters of the lake in search of the missing. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro shared the video on Twitter, noting that the Navy is also employed in the rescue operations.