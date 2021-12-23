Brazil says goodbye to Fiat Uno with the “Ciao” edition

We are also in the final stages in Brazil for the iconic Fiat Uno which, after 37 years of honorable service, is preparing to take its leave. However, he greets fans and faithful with a limited edition called “One Hello“, Very accurate and particular, available in only 250 copies on the Brazilian market.

Contrary to what one might think, the Fiat Uno is not only an Italian icon, but also in South America it boasts a large circle of enthusiasts and above all owners who use it every day. On the other hand, it has been on sale since 1984 in Brazil and, to this day, it counts over 4.3 million units sold, which is why it now seems more legitimate than ever to produce a special series that celebrates its success, one step away from retirement.

As anticipated, the name is not the most original, Fiat Uno Ciao, for alimited edition of 250 pieces which stands out for its particular Silverstone gray color with a glossy black roof, mirrors and spoiler in contrasting color. “The story of a legend”, sentence engraved on the side, the serial number of each model on a plaque, and the Italian flag in the Uno logo on the tailgate are some of the distinctive elements that characterize it compared to the standard model. For the rest, the Fiat Uno Ciao is fitted with 14-inch alloy wheels, two-tone interior finishes, instrument panel with LCD screen, infotainment system with Bluetooth radio, USB input and on-board computer.

While there are those who await it in the B-SUV version, Brazil pays homage to a car that revolutionized the compact segment in the 1980s and soon became a successful and avant-garde model for South America. Suffice it to say that the Mille ELX version was the first “popular” car equipped with air conditioning. In 2010 the second generation was born, developed completely in Brazil, with ecological components and in step with the times which, in subsequent versions, introduced the modern engines of the Firefly family in the 1.0 l three-cylinder and 1.3 l configurations.

If enthusiasts here still celebrate and dream of the old peppery Fiat Uno Turbo, the Brazilians are thus preparing to say goodbye to a mass subcompact which, with this special edition Fiat Uno Ciao, takes leave of another leading market. But given the form of greeting that is anything but peremptory, who knows if it will be a simple goodbye. We’ll see.