Brazil: soccer player tried to hit a referee in the middle of the game

Scandal in Brazil! During the Final of the 2022 Pernambuco Championship a was lived unfortunate episode of violenceafter a soccer player tried physically assault the referee party center.

The incident was recorded at minute 21 of the match between Retro FC and Nautical after the hissing Deborah Cecilia will expel to the Brazilian player of Náutico Jean Charles, this after reviewing in the VAR an aggression of said player to a rival.

After showing him the red card, Jean Carlos exploded in fury and tried to hit the whistler, which immediately backed away and tried to defend itself with its arms. Similarly, elements of both teams intervened to contain the footballer.

As expected, the behavior of the Nautical element generated Lots of reactions on social media. “Shameful, completely out of control, monster” and “Treat a woman like that in front of several, imagine yourself alone”, were some of the comments that were published about it.

The game for the championship Pernambuco tournament 2022 it ended with a 1-1 draw, so the winner was decided on penalties, where Náutico won 4-2 against Retro FC.