Brazil, the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest at record levels since 2015: the surface of 40 thousand football fields has disappeared

The health conditions of the Amazon rainforest, the largest green lung in the world, are not good. In January alone, 430 square kilometers of its surface were cleared, the equivalent of 40,000 football fields or the city of Manchester. The destroyed area, according to reports from the aerospace agency Inpe, is five times greater than that lost in January 2021 and is at a monthly high since 2015. The illegal logging allows unscrupulous farmers and breeders to expand their activities at a low price and without risking anything. Environmentalists report of generalized impunity which proliferates offenses and which was strengthened during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro. The Head of State has little interest in protecting ecosystems and has reduced the protections enjoyed by the rainforest to a minimum.

The Amazon rainforest covers an area of ​​6.7 million square kilometers and its largest portion, which exceeds that of Western Europe, is located in Brazil. Ten percent of all species live here animals known and hundreds of indigenous tribes, who proudly adopt the cultural values ​​handed down for generations and survive thanks to the resources provided by the forest. Some of the indigenous people have never had contact with the outside world but the growing pressure for the exploitation of their lands is reducing their number and forcing them to a constant flight to escape attacks by loggers and ranchers. Isolation also threatens harmless diseases for which adequate immune defenses have not been developed.

Illegal mining of the Amazon also contributes to the rapid disappearance of large areas of the Amazon rainforest Mineral Resources, an activity that generates a catastrophic environmental impact. The miners live in conditions of extreme poverty and work with rudimentary tools while the large mining companies get rich. The rivers from which thepure gold, sold at a high price, undergo a degradation that contaminates them and puts the tribes living in the area at risk. President Bolsonaro is found guilty, by the Austrian non-governmental organization AllRise, of deforestation in the Amazon and of having contributed to the violence against indigenous peoples and activists who defend it. The NGO reported him, in October 2021, to the International Criminal Court in The Hague for crimes against humanity. AllRise believes that Bolsonaro’s behavior contributes to the worsening of the climate crisis And it could cause up to 180,000 deaths for the increase in global temperatures resulting from the severe reduction of rainforests. Bolsonaro had already been denounced to the International Criminal Court, a few months earlier, by the Association of Indigenous Peoples on charges of genocide. It is not excluded that these actions could affect the presidential elections that will take place in October.

Electoral polls agree in predicting a clear victory for the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, progressive candidate of the Workers’ Party, both in the first and second round of the consultations (54 per cent of the estimated voting intentions). Jair Bolsonaro should get to the ballot but the gap with the challenger, 24 percentage points, appears unbridgeable. The other candidates, however, have no chance of passing the first round. The electoral debate was dominated by themes of economic nature and from poor management of the pandemic by Bolsonaro, a denier and a fervent anti-vaccinist. The climate crisis has remained in the background but, according to some, the presidential election can also be a vote for the future of the planet. Lula, in an interview released to the New Internationalist portal, recalled how his government “had set ambitious goals regarding the reduction of emissions and reduced deforestation in the Amazon by 80 percent” and also stated that “the development of Brazil cannot be detached from an environmental program that envisages, among other things, the conservation of forests ”. The ambitious objectives set by Lula could remain a dead letter but, if achieved, they cannot fail to concern some immediate priorities such as fighting fires and assistance to indigenous communities. The future appears more complex and in this sense it is necessary implement integrated policies to protect the region and see the participation of multiple actors. The road, which appears uphill, will not be easy to follow.