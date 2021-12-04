World

Brazil, the Supreme Court investigates Bolsonaro for claiming that those vaccinated against Covid-19 get AIDS

There is a new investigation into Jair Bolsonaro. The Supreme Court of Brazil opened it due to the spread of false news by the president. In particular in a video, removed at the end of October from Facebook and YouTube from the president’s social channels because in the video it was stated that there was a correlation between AIDS and vaccines against Covid-19. The decision was taken by magistrate Alexander de Moraes, who accepted a request from a Brazilian Senate commission that accused the head of state of “crimes against humanity” and other crimes for its management – criticized at the level international – the health emergency caused by the Coronavirus. The statements with which the president claimed that by claiming that people vaccinated against Covid-19 develop AIDS are from last October 21: sentences pronounced on the occasion of the live that Bolsonaro holds every week on his social channels. Direct then removed from Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Bolsonaro, to justify his stance against immunization, also mentioned alleged reports from the UK government that alleged that some vaccinated against Sars-Cov-2 would be diagnosed with HIV.

On the cover EPA / Joedson Alves | The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, December 2, 2021.

