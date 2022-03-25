Brazil vs Chile (4-0): Summary | The Red agonizes and moves away from Qatar

AFP

Sao Paulo / 24.03.2022 20:02:00





Backed by the ‘crooked’, which in the maracana sheltered him from criticism for his bad hour in the PSG, Neymar commanded this Thursday the classified Brazil in the 4-0 win over Chilewhose dreams of going to Qatar-2022 They hang by a thread.

The ’10’ scored the first goal from a penalty in the 44th minute, thus returning the affection that the thousands of fans who attended the legendary temple of Rio de Janeiro to see the undefeated leader of the South American qualifier, who reached 42 points in 16 games.

Seconds later, at 45+1, Vinicius Jr scored against an exit from Claudio Bravo. Philippe Coutinhoalso from the white point, at 72, and Richarlisonin 90+1, sentenced the win and hospitalization in the ICU of La Roja de Alexis Sanchez and Arturo vidal.

The Chileans, who fell to the seventh square, with 19 points, needed to win to get excited about fighting for a direct spot. Now they can only aspire to fifth place, the playoffs.

To do this, they must beat the qualifier Uruguay on Tuesday in Santiago and wait for Peru (fifth, 21) and Colombia (sixth, 20) don’t beat the eliminated Paraguay and Venezuelarespectively.

Brazilwith ticket to qatar from November, will close the qualifier against bolivia in La Paz, although he has yet to play the classic that he had to play in September with Argentina in São Paulo.