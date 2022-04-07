Brazil would look for Pep Guardiola as coach after Qatar 2022 World Cup, Tite would leave | National teams

What he announced a few days ago The beach bar, confirmed this Thursday Mario Cortegana in Brand from Spain. The Brazilian Football Confederation not only wants to win the World Cup in Qatar but also anticipates the 2026 World Cup and has already thought about replacing Tite, who would go after the cup, no matter what.

In the CBF aim high and want the Spanish Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City. Everything indicates that there would already be a proposal on the table to analyze in the coming months. Will the economic issue influence even when Pep has mentioned his desire to lead a team?

The newspaper Marca assured this Thursday that Pere Guardiola, Pep’s brother and representative, is already aware of the interest in the Brazilian National Team for the former Barcelona coach. “With several conversations in between and others still to come, The offer is for four years, until the 2026 World Cup. The proposed salary is around 12 million net, a very high amount but still below the 20 he receives in Manchester“, assures the medium.

The Spanish coach has a contract with City until 2023 and therefore they wonder if, if his departure is finalized, it would take place from January, once the World Cup is over, or they would wait until June. Of course, everything depends on the coach’s yes. For now, in Brazil they are already excited about this possibility, beyond that they have great expectations with Tite and his ‘combo’ in Qatar.