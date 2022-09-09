Brazil: Young woman became pregnant with twins from different fathers

A 19-year-old girl in Brazil became pregnant with Twins and after giving birth she found out that her children had different fathers.

The strange case of heteropaternal superfecundation It was recorded in the town of Mineiros, in the Brazilian state of Goiás, which is considered extremely rare. This phenomenon was confirmed after performing DNA tests.

According to the media outlet RT, in statements to Globo, the doctor who accompanied the woman, Túlio Jorge Franco, explained that There are barely 20 registered cases in the world with this type of pregnancy.

“It happens when two eggs from the same woman are fertilized by different men. In this case, the genetic material of the parents is different and the eggs of the mother are also different. The babies develop together in the same pregnancy, but each in your own placenta”Jorge Franco explained.

In this case, the young woman had sexual relations with two men on the same day, becoming pregnant by both. The fertilization of the different ovules occurred just hours apart from each other.

The mother, who preferred not to be identified, said that the children are very similar, but when they were eight months old, doubts arose about their paternity, so she asked for a DNA test from the man she believed to be the father of the children. Twinsbut the result was positive for only one of them.

After this event, he remembered that he had had sexual relations with a second man and called him to perform the test. The result showed that he was the father of the other child.

“I was surprised by the results. I did not know this could happen. They are very similar,” the young woman expressed, according to the media.

The young woman comments that although the little ones have two confirmed parents, only one of them took care of the children and presented them as their children in the civil registry.

“He takes care of them both, he helps me a lot to raise and gives them all the support they need”he claimed.