Brazilian F1 GP, Bottas wins the sprint Race and takes pole in front of Verstappen and Sainz- Corriere.it

It’s not over, not over. the scream of those who never give up, even when the world collapses on them. In the land of Senna, Lewis Hamilton leads like Magic: fifteen overtakes in the 24 laps of the Sprint Race which establishes the starting order of the real GP on Sunday (6 pm, Sky) from last to fifth. One hundred kilometers as an alien, perhaps they will be useless to conquer the eighth title, because today he will have to rebuild everything from the tenth place, where he was relegated for having fitted a new engine. Max Verstappen has further extended taking the two points (now at +21) behind the winner – and poleman – Valtteri Bottas and in front of an excellent Carlos Sainz who launches the Ferrari in the second row while Charles Leclerc makes a tremendous effort to finish seventh (but gains a position at the start thanks to Hamilton). However, the Dutchman did not expect much resistance from his rival. After the disqualification that canceled the fastest time obtained by Lewis in Friday’s qualifying relegating him to the Mazepin and Latifi groups, which came almost a day after the opening of the investigation, a blow.

Huge cracks emerge in the sample team: Lewis’s car was declared irregular due to an anomaly in the Drs system detected during the checks on Friday. The panel of commissioners (also made up of the Italians Vitantonio Liuzzi and Matteo Perini) ascertained through four tests that the opening of the mobile flap of Hamilton’s Mercedes was higher than the permitted limits of 85 mm. Red Bull, which carries out relentless lobbying on the Federation to step up controls, suspected rivals were using an aerodynamic ploy to increase speed on the forehand.

The thesis did not find confirmation in the verdict of the sports judges, who recognized Toto Wolff’s team of extenuating circumstances, but Christian Horner still achieved his goal. The difference in the measurements of the Drs could have been caused by an assembly error, or by manufacturing defects of some elements. In fact, only part of the wing was found to be irregular, the infringement was classified as an isolated and non-systemic episode, also because the previous checks were normal. In short, there was no malice, otherwise the penalties would have been much heavier. But the ugly figure remains, which Hamilton called to remedy. The engines fly, the poisons, and even the hands are too casual.

He risked big Verstappen, nailed by the video shot of a fan, when on Friday in the closed park he went to check the rear wing of the Mercedes number 44 after having checked that of his Red Bull, a widespread practice among drivers albeit prohibited but up to never punished yesterday.

