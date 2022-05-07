Brazilian football revelation Neymar Jr unveils lineup…

The launch held in the emblematic “Kraftwerk” of Berlin unveiled the next generation platform, starting with e.wave X.

· The event is supported by IFA – the world’s largest market for consumer electronics.

· Reservation of the e.wave X is now open to the public using the e.GO online store or the e.GO Connect™ app.

· e.GO Mobile also unveiled a limited edition – e.wave NJR – of which only 31 units will be produced worldwide.

· One unit will be driven by Neymar JR and proceeds from the sales of the other 30 units will be donated to build a sustainable water project in Brazil.

AACHEN, Germany, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German electric car manufacturer, held an exclusive event to unveil its next-generation lineup, starting with the e.wave X, in company of brand ambassador, Brazilian football revelation Neymar Jr.

Around 150 guests and press representatives attended the exclusive launch of one of the most innovative and sustainable urban electric vehicles. The event, broadcast live and supported by IFA – the world’s largest marketplace for consumer electronics and innovation – marks the start of the next chapter in e.GO Mobile’s growth journey.

During the event, Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of Next.e.GO Mobile SE, commented: “Accelerating sustainable mobility is at the forefront, not only for the future of our planet, but also to navigate the tectonic changes that we are experiencing on a global scale. »

Packed with innovation and durability, the e.wave X offers more than just a means of transport, but a real lifestyle. For the brand ambassador, Neymar Jr, it is also a pivotal point towards the development of sustainable mobility, he explains: “Watching how this special electric car is built is like watching 3D art made in minutes. It’s not just a car, it’s a statement that combines innovation and sustainability in a lifestyle choice. »

e.GO Mobile builds electric cars in an industry-unique way, leveraging advanced robotics, state-of-the-art production internet computing architecture and an innovative exterior concept that not only is more resistant to dents and scratches and much easier to maintain and repair, but also unlocks the ability to change the exterior (re-skinning) to provide different color choices for the same vehicle over its life cycle .

Martin Ecknig, CEO of Messe Berlin, said: “IFA NEXT is the innovation hub of IFA Berlin and takes industry and audiences truly to the edge of innovation. This is where the smartest technologies are found, and of course sustainability has to be at the heart of it all. This is where you see the biggest crowds and get the biggest buzz. That’s why IFA NEXT is the perfect platform for e.GO Mobile’s e.wave X and we look forward to welcoming its public launch. »

The e.wave X has been specially designed to be practical and useful. It meets modern urban needs thanks to its dimensions optimized for a 4-seater vehicle that can park in almost any parking space, its amazing driving dynamics that make driving fun, its smart and optimized battery solution that offers convenience, its ultra-wide screen and its many intelligent and connected functions that offer a unique user experience.

The reservation campaign has been launched from today and customers have the option to reserve a vehicle on the e.GO website or via the e.GO Connect™ app. Thanks to our “Green on and off the pitch” campaign, any reservation during the first 10 days is at zero cost.