Brazilian girl makes a 6,500% profit on her Bitcoin investment

A four-year-old girl generated a 6,500% profit on a Bitcoin (BTC) she received as a gift on the day of her birth.

João Canhada, founder of the Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Foxbit, donated 1 BTC to his newborn daughter: at the time, in 2017, Bitcoin was worth around $ 915 per coin. Regarding the event, Canhada says:

“As soon as my daughter was born in 2017, I bought a Bitcoin for her. Not just as a gift, but as a way to invest in this new economy. At the time, BTC cost 5,000 Brazilian reals.”

Four years later, this Bitcoin investment returned a profit of over 6,500%, as the price of the cryptocurrency recently broke through the $ 60,000 mark. 2017 was the last year Bitcoin could be bought under $ 1,000.

Last month, a 12-year-old London boy made $ 400,000 selling a set of NFTs during the school holidays. Benyamin Ahmed is the creator of “Weird Whales,” a collection of digital emoji images depicting whales.

Although Ahmed is still too young to open a bank account, his father has made it clear that the gains he made from the sale of NFT have been converted into Ether (ETH).