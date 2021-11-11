Brazilian GP, ​​Hamilton: “This year we had our wings clipped” | News

The Englishman risks five penalty positions on the grid: “I don’t know what we’ll do”. Verstappen: “For us this is a good track”

There Formula 1 gets to the heart of the season finale with the Brazilian GP. Max Verstappen comes to Interlagos with a 19-point advantage: “I’m very focused, for us this is a good track. If I won the world championship I would use the number one for my car. But a lot can still happen ”. Lewis seems less confident Hamilton, who risks 5 penalty positions on the grid: “I don’t know what we’ll do. This year we had clipped wings“.

The fourth to last round of the Formula 1 world championship sees Max Verstappen launched towards his possible first world title, 19 points ahead of rival Lewis Hamilton. However, the Brazilian GP at Interlagos can change the situation again. While remaining cautious about his chances of winning the title, the Red Bull driver has already decided what he would do with his car number: “You don’t know how many chances you’ll have of driving with number one. And you know it’s good for merchandising too. So it would be a smart move, I think ”.

However, the Dutchman did not lose his determination in the fight for the title: “I am very concentrated. For us this has been a good track in the past so I can’t wait to be back here. I think we can do a good job, I still expect battle with Lewis. We still have four races to go and a lot can still happen. Our situation is good at the moment, but it can change very quickly. I also had a bigger lead this year, and that margin disappeared in two weekends. First we have to get the best possible result here, then keep this approach in the coming weeks ”.

Lewis Hamilton is apparently quite disheartened instead the one who presents himself at the press conference: “I guess the task is as difficult as possible. Their pace in the last race was obviously phenomenal. They’ve had a strong car all year, as you can see, so I think we did our best. This weekend we will be pushing to see if we can get more out of the car. Last time here they were incredibly strong ”.

The Englishman let a veiled controversy start: “This year we obviously had our wings clipped, so it was more difficult from an operational point of view to maximize the machine”. The reigning world champion comments on the possibility of having five penalty positions to replace an electronic component: “I cannot comment on that. We haven’t had a meeting with the mechanics and engineers yet, so I don’t know ”. Finally a joke about Valentino Rossi: “It’s sad to see him retire from the Moto GP”.