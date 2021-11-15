Brazilian GP, ​​Leclerc: “I had to do better on Saturday, I succeeded”

Charles Leclerc hit the target of redeem the gray Sprint Qualification with a positive fifth place at the Brazilian GP. Result earned all in between departure and first lap, because that was enough for the Monegasque to take advantage of fight between Sainz and Norris, born from a not perfect shot of the Spaniard betrayed by the spin of the rear wheels, to gain positions and never give them up. “I had to do better than yesterday, be more determined in the guide and I succeeded. I had a good first lap and then it was just a matter of managing the tire to get to the end, as Carlos and I were much faster than our rivals “, Leclerc told Sky Sport F1.





Mistakes that happen

Passage to empty, therefore, that nwithin a weekend it can fit… If then in the race, when it really counts, you don’t let yourself be negatively influenced and react to mistakes as explained by Leclerc: “I have to be honest, I happen to not be incisive all weekend and unfortunately it was noticed more on Saturday. In the evening I worked to correct the driving errors, I’m happy to have scored points on the day that counts and now we can concentrate on the end of the season ”.

Season finale with an eye to 2022

Final rush with Ferrari clearly ahead of McLaren for the third place goal in the Constructors. Maranello, in fact, took home the fifth and sixth place against the tenth, made by Norris for Woking, which translates into a 31-point advantage when there are 3 races to go. “Impossible to do more, we extracted the maximum possible performance from the machine. We are pushing to work better and improve on McLaren, but we will be really competitive when we get back to fighting for the World Championship ”.